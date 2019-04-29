MADISON — UW-Madison Collegiate Farm Bureau hosted its annual Ag Day on Campus April 19 on Library Mall on the UW-Madison campus. The event, with a theme of “One percent feeding 100 percent,” was designed to educate others and promote Wisconsin agriculture.
The theme changes each year, with the 50 members of UW-Madison’s Collegiate Farm Bureau voting on and selecting this year’s theme. Next year, the Farm Bureau chapter will celebrate 10 years of their biggest on-campus event of the year.
“As agriculture continues to get larger in economies of scale, less people are connected to agriculture,” said Jessica Wendt, president of the UW-Madison Collegiate Farm Bureau. “There really is only 1 percent of us growing and feeding the 100 percent of the world.”
A senior from Stoughton studying agribusiness, Wendt is thankful for farmers who make sure everyone can eat. It is her fourth year participating in Collegiate Farm Bureau, and she said Ag Day on Campus is her favorite event as it’s a great way to promote and celebrate agriculture.
Ahead of the event, members reached out to potential sponsors to line up snacks and equipment. Their efforts were successful as donations included 2,000 half-pints of milk, 2,000 cups of Yodelay Yogurt, 300 Culver’s custard coupons and packages of dried cranberries and cheese curds — all of which were handed out to hungry students and those passing by.
Also participating in this year’s Ag Day on Campus was The University Club, bringing other Wisconsin food products to sample, and the UW-Madison Dietetics and Nutrition Club, who manned a table providing nutritional information and recipes to accompany the free snacks being distributed. UW-Madison Collegiate Farm Bureau appreciates the partnerships that happen between different organizations on campus, with this event showcasing just one of them.
The UW-Madison chapter is devoted to spreading agriculture awareness on and off campus, with membership including students with interests in dairy science, agribusiness, food science, agronomy, communications and animal science, just to name a few.
Off campus, UW-Madison Collegiate Farm Bureau members help with “Ag in the Classroom” in the Madison area, providing teachers with resources on Wisconsin agriculture diversity, agriculture careers, cows, cranberries and more. They also attend conferences and participate in other events throughout the year.
For more information about this chapter of Collegiate Farm Bureau, visit cfb.uw.com.