The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction is back at the Wisconsin State Fair celebrating its 28th year and will be held Aug. 6 in a new location: the Wisconsin Exposition Center.
Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation office, 608-262-1597, or by going to www.Wis4HFoundation.org.
Stars of the evening will include the Grand Champion, 1st Reserve Champion and 2nd Reserve Champion meat products from all categories of the 2019 Meat Products Contest, as well as the 2019 Best in Show product. Best of Show is selected from entries across the state that were judged and is announced at the auction.
The Grand Champion, 1st Reserve Champion and 2nd Reserve Champion Winners for the categories are:
Flavored Bacon: Grand Champion: Karl's Country Market, Menomonee Falls; 1st Reserve: Sailer's Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood; 2nd Reserve: Wyttenbach Meats, Prairie du Sac.
Bone-In Ham: Grand Champion: Louie's Finer Meats, Inc., Cumberland; 1st Reserve: Sailer's Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood; 2nd Reserve: The Meat Block, LLC, Greenville.
Flavored Summer Sausage: Grand Champion: Louie's Finer Meats, Inc., Cumberland; 1st Reserve: The Meat Block, LLC, Greenville; 2nd Reserve: Sixth Street Market, Ashland.
Dried or Smoked Beef: Grand Champion: Louie's Finer Meats, Inc., Cumberland; 1st Reserve: Sailer's Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood; 2nd Reserve: Wyttenbach Meats, Prairie du Sac.
Traditional Snack Sausages: Grand Champion: Karl's Country Market, Menomonee Falls; 1st Reserve: Wyttenbach Meats, Praire du Sac; 2nd Reserve: The Meat Block, LLC, Greenville.
Specialty Cooked Bratwurst: Grand Champion: The Meat Block, LLC, Greenville; 1st Reserve: Sailer's Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood; 2nd Reserve: Ray's Market, Colby.
Restructured Jerky: Grand Champion: Ray's Market, Colby; 1st Reserve: Karl's Country Market, Menomonee Falls; 2nd Reserve: Northwoods Locker LLC, Clayton.
Cured Specialty Meat Product: Grand Champion: Geiss Meat Service, Merrill (Beef Bacon); 1st Reserve: Wilson Farm Meats, Elkhorn (Cottage Bacon); 2nd Reserve: Sailer's Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood (Canadian Bacon).
Dry/Semi-Dry Sausage: Grand Champion: Louie's Finer Meats, Inc., Cumberland; 1st Reserve: Karl's Country Market, Menomonee Falls; 2nd Reserve: Geiss Meat Service, Merrill.
Last year, Gov. Scott Walker encouraged attendees to raise their bidder cards high for Wisconsin 4-H youth. In total, more than $100,000 was raised in 2018, and sights are set for a record-breaking amount in 2019. The auction’s proceeds support Wisconsin 4-H activities including 4-H conferences, teaching materials and workshops, and overall development of 4-H youth.