Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced 2019 was a record-breaking year, with 1,130,572 people visiting the Wisconsin State Fair in early August.
This marks the seventh year in a row that attendance has reached more than one million. The only fair in the 168-year history of the event reporting higher attendance than 2019 was in 1948 when the fair was 23 days long in celebration of Wisconsin’s Centennial year. The attendance that year equated to an average of 77,688 people per day. The 2019 average daily attendance was 102,779.
It is also important to note that prior to 2002 attendance was estimated, as tickets were not scanned at the gates; therefore 2019 marks the highest attendance on record that can be verified by ticketing technology.
Nearly 3,700 exhibitors participated in 2019 Fair competitions, many in multiple contests and classes. This includes livestock shows as well as horticulture, textiles, crafts, culinary, cheese, meat, wine, beer and others.
More than 10,000 animals were entered in competitions this year, and nearly 20,000 Competitive Exhibit entries were judged, including a record-breaking number of vegetables and herbs. A record-breaking 650 people also attended this year’s Century and Sesquicentennial Farm Breakfast, which honored 145 Century Farms and 29 Sesquicentennial Farms.
The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised $255,850, while the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction raised nearly $100,000 and the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised nearly $52,000. A significant portion of the funds raised at these auctions benefit for Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and provide scholarships.
The Wisconsin Bakers Association once again sold more than 400,000 Original Cream Puffs. In the Wisconsin Products Pavilion, the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill sold nearly 60,000 grilled cheese sandwiches, the Wisconsin Potato Growers served up more than 41,000 baked potatoes.
The 2020 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Aug. 6-16.