The 2020 Custom Rate Guide is now available for farmers and custom operators. This version includes more custom operations and equipment rentals than previous versions.
“The guide lists updated costs for common custom farming operations, from tillage to planting crops to baling hay and making silage,” said Paul Mitchell, UW-Madison professor and Extension agriculture economics specialist. “It gives costs for custom operations for the state and by region, and the typical range for these costs among operators.”
The 2020 Custom Rate guide is available online at go.wisc.edu/13q79h, or contact your local county Extension office for a hard copy.
The survey was conducted in the fall of 2020 by a team from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection, UW-Extension specialists, and the UW Renk Agribusiness Institute.