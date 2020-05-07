The Wisconsin Dairy Products Association announces that it is moving its 2020 Dairy Symposium, originally scheduled in July, to October 5-6, 2020. This event will once again be held at The Landmark Resort in Door County. The re-scheduling of dates is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions it has placed on the state of Wisconsin.
This two-day event will feature a golf outing, gala Presidents Award Banquet and a variety of excellent program topics and speakers.
Updated information will be sent out in the coming weeks. For more information on the 2020 Dairy Symposium, please contact the WDPA office at info@wdpa.com or 608-836-3336.