The Monroe County Ag Society, promoters of the Budweiser Dairyland Super Nationals in Tomah, have announced the cancellation of the event’s 2020 edition. The event, originally scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, June 25-27, will not be rescheduled for this year.
Per the event’s multiyear sanctioning agreement with the NTPA, dates for the 2021 edition are Thursday through Saturday, June 24-26.
The decision to cancel was made in light of the extension through May 26 of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home emergency order, which was enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other restrictions, the order requires the closure of “places of public amusement and activity” and the elimination of “non-essential” travel within the state. It is expected that, even after this order expires, social distancing requirements will delay the reopening of large public spaces for social gatherings through most or all of the month of June.
“The NTPA is disappointed that we will not be able to partner with the Ag Society and our competitors to put on a show for the great fans of Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest,” said Gregg Randall, the Association’s general manager. “But the safety of our spectators and participants is paramount. We respect both the governor’s lawful order and Tomah’s carefully considered response to it. We’re already looking forward to our return to Recreation Park in 2021.”
The Monroe County Agricultural Society, promotor of the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull, strives to bring the best possible pulling experiences to attendees. Their top priority is the safety of everyone involved that attends the Tomah Pull, the group said in a news release. It is with these considerations that the MCAS Committee has made the decision to cancel this year’s 2020 Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull.
“We are over the top each year with the relationships and sponsorships that we make to help bring the pull together in Tomah,” Chris Schreier, president of the Monroe County Agricultural Society, said in the news release. “The fact that our community and national sponsors have been critically impacted, we feel it is in the best interest that we do not continue to seek sponsorships and/or donations from these businesses. Working closely with our County Health Department and the State of Wisconsin, the future of socialization is still unknown. Time frames and phases will bring us right up to our event date, helping to make this decision because of our large attendee numbers.
“Our organization does not take this matter lightly. With the ripple effects of COVID 19 we want to express our sincere dedication to all our fans and the many campers! Our fans will do anything to get a campsite here in Tomah and spend their weeks’ vacation enjoying our event. We are very appreciative of our loyal campers and our longtime fan base.
“The cancellation comes as a blow to not only our organization but, all the local organizations that help at our event, the city of Tomah and surrounding communities that are already feeling the COVID-19 impacts. A tough decision to face, in addition to the financial impact for our organization we are in our 45th year and cannot imagine a summer without the Pull in town.
For more information, visit www.tomahtractorpull.com or www.monroecountyfairwi.com or contact the Monroe County Agricultural Society at mail@tomahtractorpull.com or 608-372-2081.