The year 2020 has seen professionals in all industries adapt to changing circumstances and that rings true for farmers across the Midwest. As Wisconsin farmers continue to pivot and hurdle unexpected challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Soybean Association, Wisconsin Corn Growers Association and Wisconsin Pork Association have come together to offer continued education opportunities in 2021 in lieu of the postponement of the annual Corn-Soy Expo.
In the coming months, more information will become available outlining a number of virtual learning sessions to benefit farmers. These online workshops will be led by industry experts and top researchers to provide insight into new practices and advancements made in the field. Many of these workshops will offer CCA credit opportunities for participants. Registration for these virtual sessions will be free of charge but require online registration in order to hold a spot. Additional information regarding the RSVP process will become available in the coming months.
Annual meetings for members of the WSA, WCGA, and the WPA will still take place in February of 2021 at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in the Wisconsin Dells in both an online and in-person setting.
The 2022 Corn-Soy Expo will take place as planned and will come back with opportunities for farmers across the Midwest.