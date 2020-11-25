The 2021 Midwest Horse Fair, scheduled to happen in April, has been canceled, according to the organization.
In a statement posted to its website, the cancellation was attributed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Because Wisconsin and Dane County are "experiencing catastrophic effects" of the pandemic, Public Health of Madison & Dane County extended its emergency use of the Alliant Energy Center grounds through the end of April, which forced the cancellation of the Midwest Horse Fair, the statement said.
The Midwest Horse Fair Board and management discussed alternate dates and venues, but due to the pandemic and requirements for a new facility, there would be no guarantee that the event would be able to happen even if changes were made.
"Our hearts are heavy. We cherish our fans, exhibitors and partners. While we are regretful to make this announcement, we are thankful to allow ample time for our patrons to adapt and undo their preparations, for which many have planned months in advance," the statement read.
The 2020 Midwest Horse Fair was canceled earlier this year due to COVID-19 as well. The Midwest Horse Fair plans to return to the Alliant Energy Center for its 2022 event.