The 2021 Midwest Manure Summit is going virtual This free, online event, hosted by UW-Extension’s Dairy Team and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, will be held on Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.
As in previous years, the Midwest Manure Summit will feature leading researchers and industry professionals discussing strategies and technologies to optimize manure management, upgrade biogas production, as well as effectively manage manure-derived nutrients and odor and gas emissions.
Pre-registration for this free, online event is required by 5 p.m., Feb. 22 at midwestmanure.org. The first 100 summit registrants will be mailed a free “goodie bag” filled with resources and materials to complement the webinar format and topics.
Questions regarding the Midwest Manure Summit can directed to Heather Schlesser, Extension Marathon County, at heather.schlesser@wisc.edu or 715-261-1230, ext 2.