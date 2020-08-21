Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program is offering mini-grants of up to $100 to fund projects that promote agricultural literacy. Grants can be used for innovative lessons, activities, resources, presentations, school fairs and other creative ideas.
The proposed project must be targeted to grades pre-K through 12 and should enhance student knowledge of the importance of agriculture. Preference will be given to projects that use funds toward ongoing, sustainable education efforts; events designed to engage large groups of students; or those that involve innovative approaches to promoting agricultural literacy. Grant recipients in 2019 who were unable to complete the project due to COVID-19 cannot submit the same project but are welcome to apply for a project other than what was previously funded.
Applications are evaluated on quality and uniqueness of the project, integration of agriculture into a variety of curriculum areas, alignment with educational standards, assessment methods used to evaluate students’ knowledge and quality of the submission.
A selection committee will review funding requests that are postmarked by Oct. 15. Applications can be downloaded from wisagclassroom.org.
For more information about the teacher mini-grants, contact Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Coordinator Darlene Arneson at darneson@wfbf.com or 608-828-5644.