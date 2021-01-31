Agricultural workers are among those who should be able to get immunized in the state’s next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, according to information released last week by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Falling under the heading of food supply chain workers, agricultural workers, such as farm owners and other farm employees, are listed among “some public facing essential workers” that DHS anticipates will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting around March 1.
That farmers and agricultural workers are integral to the food supply is the “one primary reason” that there should be support for them being included in this priority group, said Casper Bendixsen, director of the National Farm Medicine Center.
The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection worked to ensure that those who provide “essential services to agricultural producers and frequently have contact with multiple production operators in the course of their jobs” would be included as well, DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said during the Jan. 28 DATCP board meeting.
Critical workers who provide on-site support to multiple agricultural operations, such as livestock breeding and insemination providers, farm labor contractors, crop support providers and livestock veterinarians are specifically listed by DHS in the next round.
“We will continue to work with the Department of Health Services to provide as much clarity and guidance as possible to our industry partners moving forward,” Romanski said.
Also among those who would qualify for the vaccine due to their work in the food supply chain are food production workers, such as dairy plant employees, fruit and vegetable processing plant employees and animal slaughtering and processing employees; retail workers; and hunger relief personnel.
There are other reasons that farmworkers in particular benefit from inclusion in Phase 1B, Bendixsen said. Many farmworkers are of a vulnerable population, such as being a migrant worker.
The housing situation for many farmworkers, whether it be uncertain housing, group housing or multi-generational housing, can lead to increased risk for getting COVID-19 or, in the case of multi-generational households, spreading COVID-19 to others who could be particularly vulnerable, Bendixsen said.
Supporting a vaccination program for workers is likely to be more affordable than it would be to address housing so that it protects workers, Bendixsen said.
Getting farmers and farmworkers vaccinated can also help rural communities at large in that people who are protected from COVID-19 with a vaccine won’t be contributing to the problems that “strapped” rural health care systems are facing, Bendixsen said.
The primary vaccinating entity for the group that includes agricultural workers is listed as arrangements for on-site vaccination with health care systems, pharmacies or local health departments. Other options listed by DHS include health care providers, pharmacies or community-based clinics.
Bendixsen encouraged employers to reach out to local health departments or clinics to see how big of a burden there is in their area. While much of the attention surrounding vaccine distribution has centered on long lines and hurdles, in some areas, the process may actually be fairly straightforward, he said.
DHS said in a press release that local and tribal health departments are leading the coordination of vaccination efforts, with DHS supporting those efforts and helping to fill gaps in accessibility.
The next phase of vaccinations also includes other public facing essential workers who work as 911 operators, in public transit or in utility and communications infrastructure; educators and child care; individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs; non-frontline essential health care personnel; and congregate living facility staff and residents.
That educators and child care workers are included in the next round as well can be helpful for farmers as well, Bendixsen said. It can be difficult to farm and be a parent, he said, so having educators and child care workers who are vaccinated can help bring more normalcy and create a community around the kids.
As more groups are able to be vaccinated, stressors from the economy and social isolation will likely lessen, which can contribute to better mental health as well, Bendixsen said.
“We really have a chance to move forward toward more normalcy,” Bendixsen said.
The groups included in the next phase are being prioritized due to an increased risk of exposure or vulnerability to COVID-19, in line with recommendations from the State Disaster Medical Assistance Committee that were made after reviewing the science and considering nearly 5,000 public comments, according to a DHS press release.
Current groups eligible for vaccination include frontline health care personnel; residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities; police and fire personnel; correctional staff; and adults ages 65 and older.
DHS notes that the anticipated March 1 start date for the next phase is pending the state’s vaccine supply from the federal government. If supply is more or less than anticipated, that start date may be moved ahead or back.
As of DHS’s weekly update on Jan. 26 for vaccine distribution in the state, 389,240 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin.
“We’re going to keep getting shots in arms as quickly as possible and as soon we have vaccines available,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a press release. “In the meantime, we have to continue working together to prevent the spread of this virus by wearing face coverings and limiting gatherings with others while we vaccinate folks across our state.”
While availability of vaccine is one concern when it comes to getting the levels of people vaccinated that would be necessary for herd immunity, vaccine hesitancy is also likely to play a role.
“Vaccine hesitancy is something we’re talking about in all populations,” Bendixsen said.
Dispelling myths and widespread sharing of information about the COVID-19 vaccines is important, Bendixsen said. The National Farm Medicine Center will also be looking to local leadership, such as fire chiefs, other farmers and health care workers, to share their experiences and help address hesitancy in ag populations, he said.
Marshfield Clinic Health System, which the National Farm Medicine Center is affiliated with, has been “myth-busting” regarding COVID-19 vaccines on social media, Bendixsen said, but in ag populations, hearing from their neighbors is likely to hold more weight than information conveyed via social media or in some news outlets.
To that end, Bendixsen encouraged farmers and other leaders in rural communities to share their personal stories with their neighbors once they get vaccinated (for example, sharing what their side effects were) and if inclined to, reach out to the National Farm Medicine Center, so that the center can use its platform to share those stories as well.
“Farmers have an opportunity to be leaders,” Bendixsen said, noting that farmers are generally held in high esteem in their communities.
Already, Pittsville Fire Chief Jerry Minor, who was able to be vaccinated Jan. 22 in accordance with the prioritization of fire personnel, is using his position in his rural community to share his own experience.
Minor told the National Farm Medicine Center that he has no personal safety concerns about the vaccination. “I’ve gotten the usual vaccinations throughout my life and have not had any adverse reactions.”
Minor, like many others, continues to say that wearing a mask is the first step in protecting yourself and others, but “I think the vaccine is the next logical step.”
For more information on vaccine eligibility, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm.