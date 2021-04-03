The 2021 AgrAbility of Wisconsin Virtual Summit will be hosted on Zoom April 13–15, from 11 a.m. to noon each day. All are welcome to attend at no cost.
This multi-day program gives participants an opportunity to virtually network and learn about resources available through AgrAbility and other Wisconsin programs.
“After having to postpone and then ultimately cancel the 2020 summit because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are excited to host our annual summit this year virtually. The speakers and presentations will be very informational and helpful to farmers with and without disabilities,” said Brian Luck, Director of AgrAbility of Wisconsin.
Topics to be covered each day include:
• Tuesday, April 13 — FSA: Safety Net Programs, Loan Opportunities with Specifics to Veterans and SDA Farmers. Speaker is Adam Steffen, county executive director, Monroe, La Crosse and Juneau Counties
• Wednesday, April 14 — Farmer Health Insurance. Speakers are Dr. Florence Becot, National Farm Medicine Center, and Rich Lavigne, Farm Commons
• Thursday, April 15 — Farm Financials and Farmer Wellness with the Wisconsin Farm Center. Speakers are Dan Bauer, Program Supervisor; Jayne Krull, bureau director, Ag Resource and Promotion; and Mike Lochner, financial consulting and farm succession planning specialist, all with the Wisconsin Farm Center
Registration and event details can be found at bit.ly/2SVMX5B.
Since 1991, AgrAbility of Wisconsin has been promoting success in agriculture for farmers with disabilities and their families. AgrAbility of Wisconsin is a partnership between UW-Extension and Easterseals Wisconsin.
To learn more, call 608-262-9336 or visit agrability.bse.wisc.edu.