Wisconsin Farm Bureau will be joining Farm Bureau members across the nation in celebrating Agricultural Safety Awareness Program Week during March 2-6.
This year’s ASAP Week theme is “20:20 Vision on Ag Safety.”
“Wisconsin Farm Bureau is putting a special focus on farmer mental health as we continue to look for ways to support our members and rural communities,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Joe Bragger.
On Monday, March 2, visit WFBF’s Facebook page at 9:15 a.m. to hear from two farmer mental health advocates. Randy Roecker and Dorothy Harms are farmers from Sauk County and founding members of the Farmer Angel Network. They will talk about breaking the stigma around mental health in agriculture and how to support those who are dealing with chronic stress, depression or thoughts of suicide. The discussion will be hosted by Mid-West Farm Report broadcaster Josh Scramlin.
A different safety focus will be highlighted by American Farm Bureau, Wisconsin Farm Bureau and the U.S. Ag Centers each day of the week on social media:
Monday, March 2 — Farmer Mental Health
Tuesday, March 3 — Transportation Safety
Wednesday, March 4 — Weather Disasters
Thursday, March 5 — Confined Spaces
Friday, March 6 — Farmer Wellness
Visit Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation on Facebook to learn more about each of the daily themes.
The Agricultural Safety Awareness Program is a part of the Farm Bureau Health and Safety Network of professionals who share an interest in identifying and decreasing safety and health risks. Join the movement to keep farms safe and share your own safety messages on social media using the hashtags #KeepFarmsSafe, #ASAP20 and #USAgCenters.