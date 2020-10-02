All youth are invited to participate in the 2020 Wisconsin 4-H Virtual Livestock Judging Contest on Oct. 18. 4-H membership is not required.
Juniors (age 8-13) and Seniors (age 14-19) can register as individuals to participate and display their livestock evaluation skills in this competitive educational experience.
Youth will judge classes and enter placings through www.LivestockJudging.com. Seniors will present oral reasons via Zoom. Juniors and Seniors will also answer questions for a portion of the classes through LivestockJudging.com.
With the cancellation of all national 4-H livestock judging contests in 2020, these will be stand-alone, non-qualifying state educational contests.
There is no cost to enter, and registration is available at tinyurl.com/yxcnypjo. Registration deadline is Oct. 12.
Looking ahead, the Wisconsin 4-H Virtual Meats Judging Contest is scheduled to be on Nov. 22. Registration and details for that event will be coming soon.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y3fsxenl. Contact Joe Muellenberg at joe.muellenberg@wisc.edu or Bernie O’Rourke at borourke2@wisc.edu with any questions.