Certified Angus Beef
• Applicants will be selected to receive their share of $50,000 from the CAB Colvin Scholarship. At least five sophomore, junior or senior undergraduates will be awarded a scholarship. Graduate-level scholarships are also available. First-place undergraduate and graduate scholarships are $7,500.
• Students pursuing a degree in meat science, animal science, economics, marketing, business, communications or other beef-related fields can apply. Graduate scholarships are available to those pursuing research on the advancement of high-quality beef production and increasing beef demand.
• Applications are open until Jan. 31.
• For additional details, visit www.certifiedangusbeef.com/recruiting and click on Colvin Scholarship links under "Open Positions."
Dairy Calf & Heifer Association
• $1,000 scholarship available.
• Applicants must have completed at least one year of post-high school education; be a member (or have a parent/legal guardian who is a member) of DCHA; be an enrolled student in good standing at an accredited college or university; and be enrolled in an agricultural field or in a course of study with relevance to agriculture (preference given to dairy calf/heifer-related fields).
• Applications must be received by Feb. 20.
• Visit calfandheifer.org/scholarship for more information and to apply.
Wisconsin 4-H Foundation
• More than $15,000 in scholarships to be awarded.
• Scholarships are open to Wisconsin 4-H members and alumni, who were a Wisconsin 4-H member for at least three years. They must have a grade point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale and be enrolled or plan to enroll at a university, college or technical school during the 2021-2022 academic year. Previous scholarship winners are ineligible to receive another.
• Applications must be received by email by March 15.
• For more information, see www.wis4hfoundation.org/scholarships. Submit completed application to scholarships@wis4hfoundation.org
Wisconsin Horse Council
• Scholarships available in increments of $500 up to $5,000
• High school seniors or high school graduates enrolled in a post-high school program can apply. Applicants must plan to major or be currently majoring in any equine profession — college or other training equivalent to at least four years in length or one or two school years in length. Applicants must be a Wisconsin resident of at least five years (proof required) and be a current member of WHC (individual member, member of a WHC club member or member of a WHC association member). Applicants can receive scholarships in up to two different years but are disqualified from scholarships after receiving their second.
• Applications must be postmarked by Feb. 15.
• Questions can be directed to WHC at 920-623-0303 or info@wisconsinhorsecouncil.org.