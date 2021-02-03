4-H is America’s largest youth development organization — empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime.
Over the course of five weeks this spring, beginning on April 1, any family with children in 4th to 8th grade can participate in a series of educational and fun hands-on activities.
Families will receive bags filled with supplies and directions for five official 4-H projects. They can join the group each Thursday in April at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, or do the activities as a family, on their own.
Activities planned include international flat bread cooking, digital photography, DIY flashlights, rocket building and barn quilt boards. Bags will be delivered or available for pick up at a number of locations in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties. The program wraps up with an optional rocket launch in May.
Registration closes March 2, and payment (cash, check or money order) must be received by March 9. Sign up, activity, and payment details can be found online using this link: https://forms.gle/agX5CKzuXkj14CkE8.
The fee for all five activities is $25 per youth. This program is partially sponsored by local 4-H Leaders Councils. Financial assistance/scholarships are also available through each county 4-H educator, so reach out if your family could use help making this activity possible. 4-H is for everyone.
Find out more by contacting your local 4-H educator.