Darren Swartz, agricultural educator at Bloomer High School, has been awarded the Outstanding Agricultural Education Teacher Award from the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators. Swartz was also selected as the one winner from Wisconsin to be considered for the national award.
The Outstanding Educator Award recognizes teachers who conduct the highest quality agricultural education programs. These individuals provide excellent classroom experiences, community and professional service and are lifelong learners.
Swartz has been an instructor at Bloomer High School since 2004.
Members within the Bloomer FFA chapter gain experience and make professional connections through the partnerships that Swartz has cultivated throughout the community.
Swartz has been recognized with other teaching awards during his career and has served on the WAAE board in various capacities in recent years.