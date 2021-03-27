The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced earlier this month the next round of recipients for the Broadband Expansion Grant Program. The PSC awarded $28.4 million for 58 projects to expand high-speed broadband internet access to unserved and underserved locations in 44 counties. This is the second round of funding from the 2019-2021 biennium budget signed by Gov. Tony Evers in 2019. That budget provided an historic investment of $48 million for the Broadband Expansion Grant Program.
The PSC’s Broadband Office made the second round of grant applications available on Sept. 1, 2020, and due on Dec. 1, 2020. 124 applications were received requesting more than $62 million, which is the highest request for broadband expansion grants in state history.
The awarded projects range in size from $40,000 to $2.2 million.
The broadband expansion grants help find a path to return on investment in areas of the state that are challenging to serve due to population density or geography.
A list of recipients can be found here: tinyurl.com/s4zykxyf.