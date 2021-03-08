VILLARD, Minn. — Jennifer Olson is building up a herd of beef cattle as she works with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service to develop a more productive pasture on the Pope County farm where she grew up.
“Our end goal here is farm-raised beef. We’ll do some farm-to-fork eventually,” Olson said.
She introduced British whites to the Charolais-Angus mix, selecting animals that exhibit a docile temperament and finish well on grass. She’ll add diversity to the brome grass-dominated pasture, land previously enrolled in the federal Conservation Reserve Program.
Environmental Quality Incentives Program assistance from NRCS will offset the cost of fencing the 155-acre pasture, installing a watering system, and seeding 4.2 acres with a native plant mix. As a beginning farmer, Olson, who recently took over the operation, qualifies for slightly higher payment rates.
Olson and her husband, James, recently completed the second year of her five-year NRCS contract. Their three-year rotational grazing plan is designed to support 50 cow-calf pairs.
On weekends and evenings between full-time day jobs — she’s a Farm Service Agency program technician in Glenwood, he works in automation manufacturing for Aagard in Alexandria — they’ve erected all 5,000 feet of four-wire perimeter fence and about a third of the 12,000 feet of single-wire interior fencing.
The finished pasture will contain 20 rotationally grazed paddocks, more than 1 mile of buried water pipeline and nine shared water tanks.
Rotational grazing results in more lush, green grass with well-developed root systems that help to stifle weeds. By keeping cattle out of streams, water systems address water quality and erosion concerns.
Olson’s is one of about 20 active grazing contracts in Pope County, where NRCS soil conservation technician Melissa Behrens works with producers to improve pasture.
“So much of the land is either in production or it’s in CRP. We had to better manage the pastures and grassland we had. I think that’s where some of this came from, is there’s a shortage of land for grazing producers,” Behrens said.
Throughout Pope County, 2,860 acres were enrolled in NRCS grazing contracts in 2020.
Perham-based NRCS regional grazing specialist Jeff Duchene worked with Olson on her rotational grazing plan.
Recycling the nutrients tied up in dead plant litter on CRP land sitting idle for several years can take time. Productivity will improve once native grasses and forbs take hold, and as the cattle spread seeds while they graze.
“The idea is to get some cool-season native grasses for early in the season, and then some native warm-season grasses, and then add some forbs for diversity and hopefully make some habitat for native pollinators and other wildlife,” Duchene said.
For the 4.2-acre native prairie seeding, Duchene suggested adding to those cool- and warm-season grasses a legume-heavy mix of forbs —including purple prairie clover, white prairie clover and Canada milk vetch — plus golden Alexander, Maximillian sunflower and long-headed coneflower.
“Ultimately, with grazing management they should be able to build productivity over time on the pasture. In general, with a well-managed pasture you’ll have virtually no soil erosion if you maintain good ground coverage in the pasture, and very little runoff. A well-managed pasture will soak up virtually all the rainfall,” Duchene said.
Olson will receive about $59,500 in NRCS reimbursements.
“Without NRCS assistance we probably would have still completed this project,” Olson said, “but it would have taken us a lot longer to accomplish. We would have been looking more at a 10-year to a 15-year plan vs. a five-year plan. So it allowed us to move forward a lot faster, and thus benefiting water quality and environmental concerns through the rotational grazing.”
The Olsons plan to install the watering system over the next two summers. Meanwhile, Olson continues to improve herd genetics.
“I’ve got grass and I’ve got time,” Olson said.
A breed’s ability to finish well on pasture takes precedence over fast weight gain.
On a late fall Saturday afternoon, Jennifer strode through the herd, calling some cattle by name, some by number. The tamest nuzzle her outstretched hand. This is what she wants customers to experience.
In 2016, she bought two animals of her own, a pair of crossbred heifers.
“You can pick out a breed. But I think more than that you need to pick out a growing system. I could go buy Angus cows off a ranch in Wyoming and they’re not being raised the same way I’m raising my cattle, so they’re not going to adapt to that system as well,” Olson said.
A current member of the Glacial Ridge Cattlemen’s Association, Olson grew up showing cattle in the Villard Livewires 4-H Club and participating in Future Farmers of America at Osakis High School. She went on to earn a biology degree from the University of Minnesota-Morris.
She sharpened her cattle-judging skills accompanying her father to sales, and then helping to decide which heifers to keep.
“I remember going to a lot of auctions and a lot of sales with Dad through the years, and I was helping pick out bulls and trying to decide which cattle we would keep. He’d ask me, ‘Well, what color should we get this year? Should we try a red one? Should we get a black one?’ Then we’d go shopping and find a bull,” Olson said.
They would watch the cattle, bet on which cows would calve first and analyze traits. Olson became skilled at recognizing family lines.
“We’ve just been kind of building the herd since then and trying to improve a little bit every year and make some gains on quality that way,” Olson said.
As a female farmer, Olson occasionally has encountered veterinarians or sales reps who ask to speak to her husband. James sets them straight. He helps with the cattle, but his primary involvement centers on mechanical work and haying.
“Managing the cattle is my passion,” Olson said. “As far as marketing, breeding, veterinary care — all of that is kind of my wheelhouse. … We’re a team. We do it together. But the cattle are primarily my operation.”
Olson’s grandmother milked cows alongside her grandfather. By the 1990s, her parents, Deb and Emery Evenson, had gotten out of dairy. They raised Holstein springing heifers for a while, and then started a beef herd. He died a few years ago. Deb Evenson owns half of the current cow-calf pairs; she plans to transition out of the operation as she nears retirement.
“It was just sort of a mixed bunch of whatever we picked up at the time,” Olson said of the herd she had helped her father develop.
Remnants of those mixed beef calves — two Charolais, two Herefords, a couple of Angus, a couple of Simmentals — remain in the current commercial herd.
“Since then, we’ve selected for the cattle that we like being around. I think that there are merits to every breed, and you just have to decide which ones work for you. The basis of our current herd is primarily Charolais and Angus genetics. We like the finishing ability of the Angus, the hardiness and temperament of the Charolais. We’ve selected within those cattle for docility and for type for the structural type cow that we appreciate — not necessarily characteristics of those breeds 100%, but individual animals within our herd that we liked the lines of and have kept.”
They’ll continue to experiment.
Most recently, they’re watching the line of British white crosses, which could add a smaller animal with a docile temperament. Olson didn’t have anything in particular in mind when she saw the British whites at a bred-cow sale.
“They walked off the trailer into the dry lot, walked around, and then came back to the gate and ate corn out of our hands that first day,” Olson said. “They are super docile, super good mothers, good milkers, they don’t have a lot of size. They’re kind of slow growing. But I’m OK with that. I don’t need them to finish fast, I just need them to finish well.”
