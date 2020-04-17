Pizzas could be getting a little heavier, if Dairy Management Inc. has its say in the matter.
DMI CEO Tom Gallagher said the organization, which manages the national dairy checkoff on behalf of 35,000 farmers, is working with several pizza chains on adding 2 additional ounces of cheese to “as many pizzas as they’re able to put it on.” The effort is one of several initiatives DMI is working on to lessen impacts on farmers due to an oversupply of milk.
“We’ve got to try a ton of different things, and hopefully they will help,” Gallagher said during an April 10 conference call.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., Gallagher said Dairy Management Inc. has been focused on getting dairy products in hands of people, while continuing to solve problems in the industry and dealing with activists, who he said don’t take time off during a global health emergency.
When measures meant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus began taking shape across the country, panic buying had purchasing of dairy products up by nearly 55%, Gallagher said. Now those numbers are down to closer to pre-outbreak levels, and with 60% of butter and 40 to 50% of cheese sold to the food service industry, which has been making fewer purchases as more people are dining at home, and schools closing down, the dairy industry has been seeing major disconnects between providers and consumers, he said.
“Our challenge, that we’ve tried to deal with, is how can we connect those disconnects with new supply chains,” he said. “We’ve really worked 24/7 on this. There’s no night, no day, no weekend anymore. One of the key roles the checkoff has taken is to be one of the connectors.
“Farmers have always been viewed by the consumers as heroes. What we’re trying to focus on is connecting those heroes through some of our programs. But at the same time, this isn’t the time to push products so it looks like you’re trying to take advantage of the situation.
DMI President Barb O’Brien said the checkoff’s mission of building sales and trust on behalf of U.S. dairy farmers and importers will prioritize limiting milk disposal and redirecting supply to serve those in greatest need over the next two months.
O’Brien said the checkoff will work with many different groups to ensure access to school meals, help food banks meet growing need, and build partners across supply chain.
“Our complete focus is keeping milk moving into the market,” she said. “Every day is new as far as new challenges and new successes.
“Our role is about matchmaking. We will continue to make sure milk an ongoing staple in American diets.”
U.S. Dairy Export Council President and CEO Tom Vilsack said the dairy industry was seeing some momentum in late 2019 and early 2020, but growth in export numbers took a hit as the coronavirus took hold around the world.
“There was hope, there was optimism. Then this virus was the gut punch at a time when the dairy industry was just now beginning to recover,” Vilsack said. “Dairy farmers have suffered dramatically in the last several years.
“Cows don’t know there’s a virus. Farmers are still working to produce that milk. We’re going to look for creative ways to get as much product to people around the world.”
Vilsack said February numbers showed dairy export numbers were above last year’s levels, in part because whey sales in China were up as China attempted to rebuild hog industry. He said he remains hopeful that once economies begin to open up to exports in the future, the dairy industry will be in good shape but cautioned that Mexico, the top consumer of U.S. dairy, was showing signs of a weak economy even before the coronavirus pandemic.
“We face some challenges in addition to the virus,” he said. “It’s going to be critically important for efforts to stimulate the economy to work and work quickly.”
Vilsack, the former governor of Iowa and U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary under President Barack Obama, called on the USDA to assist dairy farmers by re-opening program enrollment and making purchases of dairy products for food banks.
“There are a number of ways USDA can be incredibly helpful,” he said. “The hope is they’re in the position in the very near future ... to put together a package that provides some real assistance.”