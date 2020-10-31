A new event, CheeseExpo Global Online, will offer industry innovations, world-class technical and marketing seminars, and supplier connections April 6-8, 2021.
CheeseExpo, the popular in-person technology exposition, will be postponed until April 12-14, 2022, in Milwaukee.
The need for timely information, technology transfer, and market insights never stops, and CheeseExpo Global Online will deliver by tapping the industry’s finest technical experts, industry leaders and solutions from the supplier sector.
CheeseExpo Global Online will be co-hosted by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the dairy experts at Center for Dairy Research.
CheeseExpo Global Online will deliver compact, focused seminars, exclusive showcases from exhibitors, and easy-to-use connections to chat or meet by video with fellow attendees.
For more information on CheeseExpo Global Online, visit www.CheeseExpo.org.