The Country Today will be running its Christmas Memories Contest again this year.
Readers are invited to submit their written memories of Christmases past. All entries must be based on actual experiences; no fiction will be accepted.
The top five entries, judged by a panel of The Country Today editors, will be published in December editions. Other entries might be published depending on space availability.
The author of the entry judged as the overall winner will be awarded a one-year subscription to The Country Today.
Entries must be legible and include the author’s full name, address and telephone number.
Christmas memories authors also are encouraged to submit old photographs to accompany their stories. Stories may be submitted with or without accompanying photographs.
If you wish to have your entry or any accompanying photograph returned to you, enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
All entries must be received by Monday, Dec. 14. Please limit stories to 700 words.
To enter, send Christmas stories to The Country Today, Christmas Memories Contest, P.O. Box 4001, Eau Claire, WI 54702, or email them to thecountrytoday@ecpc.com.
For more information, call 888-833-9268.