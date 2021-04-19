Clark County UW-Extension, Clark County Land Conservation, Eau Claire River Watershed Coalition, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have scheduled a field day on the Clark Turner Farm at the demo plots sight located west of the County Road N and O intersection south of Withee.
The field day will take place on Wednesday, April 28, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Signs will be posted near the site.
Jim Arch, Clark County Land Conservationist-CCA, will talk about the cover crop plots at the site. He will focus on a review of the 2020 plot programming, manure application and plans for the plots in 2021. Richard Halopka, UW-Extension Clark County senior outreach specialist-CCA, will present on carbon sequestering, the soil volcano and the upcoming growing season. And Derek Schmitt, Clark County NRCS district conservationist, will focus on insect pitfall trap demonstrations and bug baffle — beneficial insects, taking a closer look at bugs that can work for you.
The field day is free of charge and open to the public. The event will follow recommended Clark County COVID-19 prevention guidelines. This is a rain or shine event. Participants will be eligible for continuing education units.
For more information, contact Halopka at 715-743-5121.