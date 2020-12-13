Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cow College 2021 meetings and tours have moved to a virtual format.
Tune in on Jan. 13 from 12-1 p.m. to hear James Salfer, University of Minnesota Extension, discuss the economics of automated milking systems and learn if robotic milking is right for your farm.
Dairy heifer management will be the topic on Jan. 20 from 12-1 p.m. Tina Kohlman, UW-Extension Fond du Lac County, will focus on heifer inventory management practices. Kohlman will help your farm decide which heifers to keep and which heifers to cull. In addition, the importance of achieving the correct heifer maturity will be spoken about by the second speaker of the day, Gavin Staley, Diamond V.
Virtual farm tours and discussion will be held Jan. 27 from 8-9 p.m. It will begin by taking a virtual tour of Townline Acres Registered Holsteins, Birnamwood, to learn more about using a ground grain mix feed in a robotic box, rather than traditional pelleted feed. Another virtual visit will be to Wichman Farms, Inc., Appleton, to tour their automated calf feeding facilities and learn more about robotic calf feeding. In addition, Kevin Jarek, UW-Extension Outagamie County, will provide an update on 2021 feeds, while Rodrigo Werle, UW-Extension Weed Specialist, will discuss the introduction and spread of Palmer Amaranth in Wisconsin farm fields.
For anyone who does not have adequate internet service at home, Fox Valley Technical College, Clintonville Regional Center, will open rooms for viewing the webinars. All pandemic protocol will be followed to maintain the safety of all attendees. When registering, indicate if you plan to view the program at home or at FVTC, Clintonville Regional Center.
There is no registration fee for these virtual meetings and farm tours. However, you must pre-register by 5 p.m. the night before the meeting. Register online at go.wisc.edu/91xc62.