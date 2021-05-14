Professional Dairy Producers Foundation, also known as Dairy’s Foundation, is offering grants up to $5,000 for new or unique programs for dairy-producer-focused initiatives.
The independent grant selection committee will be searching for applications that focus on raising up the next generation of dairy producers, growing and maintaining public trust in the people and products of dairy, and building the skills of our producers. Organizations with a tax status of 501(c) (3) or (5) may apply.
Grant criteria and application forms can be found at www.dairyfoundation.org. Grant applications are due June 1. Inquiries about Dairy’s Foundation grants can be sent to jkeller@dairyfoundation.org.