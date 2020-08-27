The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Aug. 27 announced the recipients of funding through the Food Security Initiative.
The Food Security Initiative is made possible by $15 million provided by Governor Tony Evers from Wisconsin’s federal CARES Act funding. The initiative was announced in May 2020. It is comprised of two grants: the $5 million COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant, and the $10 million COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grant.
A total of 17 food banks and other non-profit organizations that serve people and Tribal Nations across Wisconsin will receive a total of approximately $5 million through the COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant. This funding aims to help them adapt to the infrastructure challenges they’ve faced as a result of COVID-19.
Recipients and counties served and grant amounts include: Caldwell United Methodist Church, $1,623.33, Racine; Caritas, Inc., $5,000, Rock; City of Stoughton Food Pantry, $1,839.04, Dane; Community Action Coalition, $311,319.50, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha; Deerfield Community Center, $4,457.57, Dane, Jefferson, Rock; Extended Hands Pantry, $20,000, Dane; Feeding Wisconsin, $2,200,000, Statewide; FINAO, $146,361.20, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine; First Presbyterian Church, $8,220, Racine; Friends of Women in Recovery (Beacon House), $4,000, Bayfield, Dodge, Jefferson, Manitowoc, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Winnebago; Hunger Prevention Council of Pierce County, $20,000, Pierce, St. Croix; Hunger Task Force, $2,200,000, Statewide; South Milwaukee Human Concerns, $10,000, Milwaukee; Southwest Wisconsin Community Action Program, $12,650, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland; Transformation House, $13,800, Brown; United Migrant Opportunity Services, $5,200, Milwaukee; and United Way St. Croix Valley, $34,920, Burnett, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix.
Additionally, the $10 million provided as part of the COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products grant will be distributed across two of Wisconsin’s largest hunger relief organizations. As part of the application for this funding, recipients needed to demonstrate an ability to successfully network with producers, processors, Tribal Nations, and food banks from across the state.
COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products grants of $5,000,304 went to the statewide organizations Feeding Wisconsin and Hunger Task Force.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges for people across Wisconsin, but people experiencing food insecurity have been hit especially hard,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. “We appreciate Governor Evers’ leadership in supporting the farmers who produce our food every day, as well as these organizations that never stop working to get that food to the people who need it most.”
In addition to submitting a detailed work plan as part of their application, grant recipients are required to provide supporting documentation to DATCP as grant funds are used. More information is available at https://FoodSecurity.wi.gov.