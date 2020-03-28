The in-person Dairy and Calf Heifer Association Annual Conference, previously scheduled for April 7-9 in Madison, is rescheduled for April 8-9 in a virtual format. The in-person event cancellation is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DCHA Annual Conference registrants received a full refund for the in-person event. To register for the virtual conference, go to www.bit.ly/DCHA2020VirtAC. Bovine veterinarians may still earn up to nine Registry of Approved Continuing Education credits if they attend the virtual conference.
With the exception of the keynote address and panel discussions, the presentation lineup remains the same.
“While the virtual format isn’t our first choice for DCHA’s Annual Conference, it provides the next-best option that will still foster learning and interaction between speakers and participants,” said Sue Schatz, DCHA member services director. “These unprecedented times call for creative learning and experience sharing venues.”