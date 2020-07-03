To protect public health during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the UW–Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences has decided to cancel many of the annual field days that are typically held at the college’s Agricultural Research Stations during the summer.
To date, the following UW–Madison field days are confirmed as canceled:
• Agronomy and Soils Field Day at Arlington Agricultural Research Station
• Potato Research Field Day at Hancock ARS
• Wisconsin Turfgrass Association Summer Field Day at O.J. Noer Turfgrass Research and Education Facility
• Rhinelander Field Day at Rhinelander ARS
For information about specific field days not included on this list, please contact ARS headquarters via jane.cahoon@wisc.edu or 608-846-3750, or reach out to the ARS station that typically hosts the event. Station contact information can be found at ars.wisc.edu.
Despite this year’s cancellations, UW–Madison will continue to provide helpful, timely information and resources to Wisconsin farmers through various channels, including websites, blogs, e-newsletters, YouTube videos, and social media platforms.
Below is a list of websites where helpful UW–Madison resources developed by CALS and UW Extension experts can be found:
• Badger Crop Connect, a webinar series featuring timely crop updates: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection/
• Corn production: http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/
• Soybean production: https://coolbean.info/
• Weed management: https://www.wiscweeds.info/
• Nutrient and pest management: https://ipcm.wisc.edu/
• Fruit crops: https://fruit.wisc.edu/