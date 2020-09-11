4-H is America’s largest youth development organization — empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime.
Over the course of six weeks this fall, beginning on Oct. 4, any family with children in kindergarten through 5th grade can get a hands-on introduction to 4-H.
Families can sign up to receive a box filled with 4-H activities. Local 4-H educators are cooperating to help families explore 4-H and learn more about hands-on science, art, food and more. Each box will include the materials and directions for six 4-H projects to do at home, or with other families in a virtual setting. Local educators may offer small in-person activities, and boxes will be available for pick up at a number of locations.
Families should sign up by Sept. 21 via a simple online registration using this link: bit.ly/31SbGw1.
The cost of six projects with enough materials for two children is $15. There will be several local box pick-up dates and venues, which are listed on the sign up form.
The program begins with a welcome night on Oct. 4. Then each Thursday at 4:30 p.m., local educators, volunteers and 4-H youth will help lead an activity from the Box. The program wraps up with a 4-H celebration on Nov. 15.
Find out more by contacting your local 4-H educator at your county Extension Office. There are educators, volunteers and 4-H youth ready to welcome new families this fall, so reach out if you are interested. Direct any questions to Heidi Vanderloop Benson at heidi.vanderloop@wisc.edu