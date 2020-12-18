The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services released the 2020-2021 Choose Wisely booklet, which identifies Wisconsin water bodies with elevated levels of contaminants.
The updated booklet outlines safe-eating guidelines for fish based on levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), mercury and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) found in various Wisconsin water bodies. While fish are a primary source of important nutrients like omega-3s, they can also accumulate pollutants from their environment and food, causing health risks for humans.
Based on the levels of contaminants found, public health, water quality and fisheries experts from eight Great Lakes states and Ontario, Canada, determined the amount of fish that is safe to consume over the span of a person’s lifetime, as well as overall health impacts.
Find location-specific consumption advice and additional information at https://widnr.widen.net/s/vzbd5wj5tx.