Polly Roland and her husband, Gary Juckem, didn’t have grand plans in 2003 when they left their home in the Chicago suburbs and bought the Juckem family farm in rural Wisconsin.
“When we moved back up here and bought the farm from Gary’s mom, we thought, ‘Well, what are we going to do?’” Roland said. “So we decided to start growing pumpkins on about 3 acres. We put them in the yard for sale and had a coffee can sitting outside for people to put money in.”
Fast forward to today, and Roland and Juckem are the proud owners of Polly’s Pumpkin Patch, a family-friendly, agricultural destination that attracts thousands of visitors each fall to rural Calumet County.
The couple owns more than 50 acres, highlighted by a 15-acre corn maze, 12 acres of pumpkins (of which they grow more than 30 varieties), 10 acres of soybeans and five acres of strawberries.
“We’ve definitely grown a lot,” Roland said with a chuckle. “We’ve gone way past any expectations we ever had at first. Never for a minute did we dream we would ever have anything like this when we first moved here. But people kept asking for more, and we grew to fill the demand.”
Before moving to Wisconsin, neither Juckem nor Roland were involved in agricultural endeavors — Juckem worked in the construction industry, and Roland worked as a nurse. Juckem now focuses full-time on the farm, on which he grew up as a youngster. Roland works full-time as an emergency room nurse but uses many of her paid time-off days during September and October when business is busiest.
Juckem’s family history on the property dates back to 1889, when his great-grandparents John and Johanna Juckem bought the farm. Various crops have been grown on the farm ever since.
Meanwhile, Roland grew up in Mendota, Illinois, where her father worked for Del Monte. She grew pumpkins as a youngster and entered them in contests. “And I ate sweet corn all the time,” she said. Roland grew up gardening, developing a passion for flowers and vegetables.
In 2004, one year after buying the farm and starting to grow pumpkins, Juckem and Roland expanded to selling sweet corn. The following year, they added produce fresh from the garden. In 2008, the couple tore down an old building they were using as a garage and built in its place a market that hosts a variety of food products, decorations and related items. The name of Polly’s Pumpkin Patch was born upon completion of the market.
In Chilton and throughout the surrounding area, Polly’s Pumpkin Patch is best known for its pumpkins and corn maze.
Juckem and Roland are growing more than 30 varieties of pumpkins; years past have seen them grow more than 50 varieties in a season.
“We have little ones all the way up to big ones,” Roland said. “The orange pumpkins, we probably have 10 different varieties of those. They may not look different to most people, but we know which is which — some are taller, some are rounder, some have a bigger handle. All the different varieties have different features. Some are bumpy, some are not. People like looking for just the kind they like.”
The corn maze has been a popular attraction all 14 years of its existence. Each year the couple comes up with a new theme. This year’s theme is “Born in Wisconsin. Raised on Cheese.”
“We’ve had dancing pigs before. Last year it was space aliens. One year was Coats for Kids. One year it was the Packers. We like to keep it fresh,” Roland said.
She acknowledged it wasn’t a clear-cut decision to start a corn maze.
“My husband wanted to do it, but I was afraid it would be way more work,” Roland said. “It was scary because I wasn’t sure, with my other work, if we could handle it. But every year it grows, and now a lot of people come for the maze and get other things while they’re here. So we’re glad we did it.”
The corn and soybeans get harvested and shipped to a nearby Country Visions grain dealer.
Polly’s Pumpkin Patch also features a variety of animals — miniature horses, miniature donkeys, goats, pigs, cows, chickens, ducks and rabbits — as well as apple cider donuts and a selection of pies. About a dozen part-time employees help the operation run smoothly, especially during the first three weeks of October when business reaches its peak.
“It’s just a good, family-friendly place to come,” Roland said. “We have so many families who come here, and we love what we do. It makes us feel really good to have so many people come here every year and appreciate all the hard work that goes into this farm.”
Polly’s Pumpkin Patch is at N4367 Highway 57, just north of Chilton. The market is open June and July for strawberries and blueberries (fresh from Michigan), then closed in August, before reopening in September and October for pumpkin picking and fall activities.
Weather permitting, the farm is open daily through Oct. 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, visit www.pollyspumpkinpatch.com or call 920-849-4819.