Under Wisconsin statutes, a farmland lease for more than one year must be in writing and signed by both parties in order to be enforceable.
UW-Extension is hosting a live web meeting entitled "Farmland Markets & Leasing Contracts" on Friday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon on several aspects of farmland leasing. Join Extension Educators and a land access navigator to learn about farmland values, building a lease agreement and special considerations for various types of lease agreements.
The first half of the hour-long web meeting will feature: Farmland markets and rental prices, by Simon Jette Nantel, assistant professor and Extension specialist in Farm Management, UW-River Falls; and Building a Robust Lease by Heather Schlesser, UW-Madison Extension Marathon County agriculture educator.
During the second half of the meeting, participants will be placed in Breakout Rooms that they have selected during the registration process. The Breakout Room topics include: Leasing Buildings/Facilities by Carl Duley, UW-Madison Extension Buffalo County agriculture agent, and Bill Halfman, UW-Madison Extension Monroe County agriculture agent; Flexible Leases by Scott Reuss, UW-Madison Extension Marinette County agriculture agent; Grazing/Pasture Leases by Gene Schriefer, UW-Madison Extension Iowa County agriculture agent; Small acreage and long-term investments on leased land by Erin Schneider, Farmland Access Navigator with Renewing the Countryside and Jason Fischbach, UW-Madison Extension Bayfield County agriculture agent; and Renting Irrigated Land by Ken Schroeder, UW-Madison Extension Portage County agriculture agent.
Pre-registration is required. Information about UW-Madison Extension agriculture programs can be found at the Farm Ready Research webinar website, go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch.
For more information, contact Joy Kirkpatrick at joy.kirkpatrick@wisc.edu or call 608.263.3485.