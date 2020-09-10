Agricultural diversification is a hot topic right now. Faced with an ongoing stretch of depressed commodity prices, growers are looking for other cropping options. To meet the need, UW-Extension has launched a new podcast to provide growers with research-based information on new and alternative crops.
The Cutting Edge: A Podcast in Search of New Crops for Wisconsin focuses on a single crop by interviewing researchers, growers, and movers and shakers behind each crop. Current episodes include information about hazelnuts, hops, industrial hemp, Kernza, malting barley, and prairie STRIPS. New episodes will be posted roughly every two weeks
“The goal of the podcast is two-fold,” said Jason Fischbach, agriculture agent for UW-Extension Ashland/Bayfield Counties and one of the organizers and co-hosts for the podcast. “First, we want to give growers in-depth knowledge and information about emerging and alternative crops to help growers decide whether to pursue the opportunity. Second, we want to provide growers and stakeholders an inside look at what it takes to develop new crops and markets for these crops.”
According to Jerry Clark, agriculture educator for UW-Extension Chippewa County, “Given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the limitations it’s placing on our in-person programming, we felt a podcast was a great way to connect with our growers across the state. Plus, we’re finding many of our clientele are listening to podcasts more and more these days. Whether in the tractor or in the field hoeing carrots, growers are tuning into podcasts to do some learning and to be entertained.”
More information about The Cutting Edge podcast can be found at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/cutting-edge/. You can subscribe to the podcast through Google Podcasts by searching for The Cutting Edge: A Podcast In Search of New Crops For Wisconsin.
The Cutting Edge is a product of UW-Extension and produced by Jason Fischbach, Agriculture Agent Extension Ashland/Bayfield Counties, Jerry Clark, Agricultural Educator Extension Chippewa County, Carl Duley, Agriculture Agent Extension Buffalo County, Ashley Olson, Agricultural Educator Extension Vernon County, George Koepp, Agriculture Educator Extension Columbia County, and Joe Zimbric, Agriculture Educator Extension Dodge/Fond du Lac Counties.