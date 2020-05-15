Agronomists, crop consultants and farmers can get timely crop updates from University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension experts by joining bi-weekly Badger Crop Connect webinars beginning May 20.
Topics and speakers for the first webinar are early season weed control considerations for corn and soybeans, and GDD and emergence — assessing and evaluating corn stands. Rodrigo Werle, Extension weed specialist, and Joe Lauer, Extension corn specialist, will present 15-20 minutes on each topic with time for questions.
Each webinar will also feature a county agent/educator with a brief update on local agronomic conditions.
This new webinar series, hosted by Extension Crops and Soils educators, will be held every other Wednesday from 12:30 – 1:15 p.m. beginning May 20 through September. CCA credits are available for each webinar. There is no fee for these webinars, but registration is required. Register at https://go.wisc.edu/jn9z00.
For more information contact Mike Ballweg, Extension Sheboygan County crops and soils agent, michael.ballweg@wisc.edu or Dan Marzu, Extension Lincoln and Langlade Counties agriculture educator, dan.marzu@wisc.edu.