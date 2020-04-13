After five years of depressed milk prices, the state of the dairy industry went from bad to worse when the novel coronavirus began wreaking havoc on markets and the industry as a whole.
Mark Stephenson, UW-Madison director of Dairy Policy Analysis and director of Wisconsin’s Center for Dairy Profitability, said he expects the effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, will continue to be felt for quite some time.
“This is truly a serious pandemic, and it is moving rapidly across the country,” Stephenson said during UW-Extension’s “Considerations for Landspreading Milk” webinar April 7.
Stephenson said consumption of cheese, fluid milk and butter are all down. While two-thirds of all fluid milk is consumed in the home and those sales are way up, food service and institutional sales are way down, leading to a total fluid consumption net negative of about 5 to 10%, he said. Butter sales for out of home use are also down enough to more than offset the retail gains.
“We’ve had a tremendous crush on our dairy industry,” Stephenson said. “We are clearly down in demand for dairy products, and that’s a real problem. Just at the time all this social distancing was starting and our demand started have some problems and issues, we were beginning to build up a head of steam for milk production in the country.”
Stephenson said large milk production, adequate inventories, export disruptions and a worldwide recession were contributing to lower than expected prices before the pandemic hit the U.S. In January, futures prices for May were in the $18 range. As of early April, those future price opinions had dropped $5 to $6, he said.
Several dairy co-operatives and plants have sent letters to dairy farmers asking for voluntary reductions in milk production, leading to milk being dumped, and some milk has already been sold at “distressed” prices, below minimum milk price levels.
“If you look at the totality of the collapsed demand and the relatively big milk supply we have across the country, we need to reduce the milk supply,” Stephenson said. “That’s the only way we’re getting out of this. We can’t just produce the product and stick it in cold storage. It’s too much.
“This has the potential to be the lowest price year we’ve had in the last five years.”
With farmers facing the possibility of not being able to ship milk to a processor, UW-Extension officials released some guidelines for landspreading milk or milk/manure mixtures on farm fields.
Carrie Laboski of the UW-Madison Department of Soil Science and UW-Extension, who authored the guidelines with Jamie Patton and Kevin Shelley of the UW Nutrient and Pest Management Program, said landspreading milk comes with a substantial number of issues.
When compared to liquid dairy manure, milk has six times more available nitrogen and nine times more available phosphate, Laboski said.
“We’re all aware of the water-quality issues we have when nitrate leaches into groundwater, the human-health concerns, when nitrate moves into rivers and lakes, there can be algae growth, fish kills,” “There are a lot of negative consequences of too many nutrients moving in the water.
“We do not want it to runoff the surface and get into surface water and we do not want it leaching into surface water.”
However, Laboski said, 100% of the high levels of nutrients in milk should be considered plant-available, while not all nutrients in manure are considered plant-available.
“What you should be doing as you’re thinking about landspreading milk is try to make some lemonade out of these lemons,” she said. “Try to capture the fertilizer value of milk. You can really reduce your fertilizer bill.”
In addition to meeting crop needs and nutrient-management plan requirements, milk application rates should also be based upon sound agronomics, Laboski said. She also recommended applying milk to pastures shortly after grazing or harvest.
“You want to maximize the number of days between when you apply milk to your pasture and when it’s going to be grazed or harvested,” she said. “We don’t know how milk, when it’s sitting on the forage, will alter the palatability or quality of the forage.”
Becky Larson of the UW-Madison Department of Biosystems Engineering recommended keeping milk out of septic systems and pumping milk directly to the manure storage site rather than going through the chain of manure collection to avoid clogging and odor in any step of the system.
Larson said decisions on field spreading should be made with considerations given to the additional odor caused by milk, and farmers may want to use fields far from neighbors to limit complaints. Another concern, Larson said, is milk can increase production of gases like hydrogen sulfide in manure-storage systems.
“That is my major concern of gas production for human health,” she said. “We’ll probably see some increase in hydrogen sulfide production. When it comes to manure storage gases, we know they’re going to increase. Use the practices we always recommend for managing manure gases.”
UW-Extension also released a factsheet regarding the potential feeding of unpasteurized milk to the dairy herd in the event a farmer is unable to ship milk to a processor. According to Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection) regulations, milk can be used for animal feed by the farm on which it was produced, but it cannot be sold or distributed as animal feed unless the farm possesses a commercial feed license and the milk is labeled accordingly. That factsheet can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/13KbfFBLmBHYohSIS4hRrTy3wd9KfU5ID/view.
The archived “Considerations for Landspreading Milk” webinar can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Gk2aeVl4EoU.