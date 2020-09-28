Fall is in the air.
With that in mind, The Country Today is once again inviting readers to submit their favorite fall photos for a chance to be featured in our paper.
Readers can submit any fall-related photo, whether it features fall colors, harvest activities or any other sign of the season.
Several selected entries will be published in an early November issue. Submitted photos must have been taken in 2020.
One photograph from each entry that meets all requirements will be posted on The County Today's Facebook page on Monday, Oct. 26. Voting for a "People's Choice" photo will continue on that platform until Thursday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. Full voting details will be included in the post.
Entries must include the photographer’s full name, address and telephone number, along with information about where the photo was taken and what about it makes it the photographer's favorite. Photographers are asked to limit entries to include no more than two photos.
All entries must be received via mail or email by noon on Monday, Oct. 26. If you wish to have your entry returned to you, enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
To enter, send fall photos to The Country Today, P.O. Box 4001, Eau Claire, WI 54702, or email them to thecountrytoday@ecpc.com. Email thecountrytoday@ecpc.com with any questions.