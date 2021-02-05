Gather your family and get outside to enjoy the winter beauty of the St. Croix River valley on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with St. Croix River Association’s Naturalist Jeremiah Walters.
Swap boots for cross-country skis and glide across the sparkling snow of William O’Brien State Park. Located just an hour from the Twin Cities, this park features a variety of habitats including oak savanna, prairies, and wetlands, in addition to great views of the St. Croix River.
The Family Fun: XC Ski event is open to beginners, families, and anyone who wants to get out to enjoy nature in the brisk weather of February. This is a bring-your-own-skis event, and a State Park Pass vehicle permit and Great Minnesota Ski Pass will be required to enter and ski inside the park. Safe COVID-19 protocols will also be followed.
To learn more about the event and register, visit www.stcroixriverassociation.org/event/family-fun-xc-ski.
As the official nonprofit partner for the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, St. Croix River Association creates opportunities for people to experience and care for the St. Croix and the Namekagon Rivers. They work throughout the St. Croix watershed to protect and enhance the National Park that flows through its heart.