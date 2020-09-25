New at-home learning resources are now available to parents and teachers clamoring for content. The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture unveiled a new webpage featuring weekly lesson plans dedicated to helping students in kindergarten through fifth grade learn where their food comes from while helping parents and teachers keep children engaged.
The resource page contains free weekly activities, which focus around a central theme and can be done independently of one another. The first lesson, which is live now, is titled “Who is a farmer?” and includes several videos, an interactive online game and a selection of suggested discussion questions.
“Learning about agriculture is a fun way to help kids to think differently about traditional math and science with lessons that creatively incorporate both of those subjects, tying them together perfectly with the wonders of today’s agriculture,” said AFBFA Executive Director Daniel Meloy.
Other educational resources including a series of agriculture books, can be found at www.dmsfulfillment.com/FarmBureau.
Visit the Foundation for Agriculture At Home Learning page at www.agfoundation.org/at-home-learning.