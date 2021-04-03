The University of Wisconsin Center for Agricultural Safety and Health has announced the availability of $15,000 to award grants for farm safety and education, training, or informational programs. Grants will be awarded for amounts up to $500 per county with groups securing or providing equal matching funds.
The grants help counties sponsor programs focusing on farm safety and health prevention efforts. Priority will continue to be use with Wisconsin Safe Operation of Tractor and Machinery Certification Programs.
Funds may also be used for programs such as:
• occupational safety and health training for employees or farm family members;
• hazard inspections trainings for farm operators and employees;
• emergency personnel training for farm accident rescue;
• farm safety day camps or school programs for youth; and
• public policy forum on agricultural safety and health.
The programs are to be developed in consultation with county Extension personnel, agricultural education instructors, public health personnel or other people with expertise or interest in farm safety topics
Proposals are due by April 30. Application guidelines are available at fyi.extension.wisc.edu/agsafety/county-grants/. The grants will be awarded in May 2021; activities are to be completed by Dec. 31.
For further information visit Extension’s Agricultural Safety and Health website at fyi.extension.wisc.edu/agsafety/.