Farmers who are facing loss of income directly due to the COVID-19 pandemic may have the unprecedented opportunity to collect unemployment insurance benefits.
Falling into the category of self-employed, farmers and ranchers have historically been ineligible for unemployment insurance, but the CARES Act, signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, has opened the possibility, said Rachel Armstrong, founder and executive director of Farm Commons, which provides legal services to farmers, during a webinar.
“This is a big change,” Armstrong said. “Disaster assistance in some ways has always been available to the self-employed, but that has been a very narrow utilization of the program. Never has it been so broadly available to those who are self-employed.”
Farms and ranches are specifically included in the expansion of unemployment insurance to the self-employed as potentially eligible for benefits, Armstrong said.
Because of the recency of the legislation, “there’s still a lot of things we don’t know about how this program is going to be administered and including how it works with other government resources that are being made available,” Armstrong said.
For a farmer to be eligible to receive benefits, farming must be their principle occupation, Armstrong said, not just a side job or hobby.
It is, however, fine if a farmer’s spouse has an off-farm job or if a farmer doesn’t show net income regularly, Armstrong said. Multiple self-employed people on the same farm (e.g. spouses, adult children, etc.) can divide the farm’s income among themselves and each claim unemployment, she added.
A farmer must also be able to self-certify that they are “self-unemployed” because of COVID-19 under one of 11 circumstances, the most likely of which is that the person “meets any additional criteria established by the Secretary (of Labor) for unemployment assistance under this section,” Armstrong said.
As stated in a clarification letter issued April 5, self-employed individuals are eligible if “COVID-19 has severely limited their ability to continue performing customary work activities, forcing the individual to suspend such activities, and the result is direct,” Armstrong said.
For example, Armstrong said, if someone sells their product at a farmers’ market and that farmers’ market is shut down due to COVID-19 and the farmer can no longer sell that product, that would be a qualifying situation.
A comparable situation is restaurants or processors that are shut down due to COVID-19 might no longer be buying the products farmers are trying to sell, Armstrong said.
Not everything situation is that straightforward, though.
If a farmer diverts sales elsewhere, such as by opening a CSA or through online sales, for example, “that’s great,” Armstrong said.
“But that is additional income that you’re going to report,” Armstrong noted, adding that a farmer can still go into the unemployment benefits system each week, but they’re going to have to account for the money they earned in other ways.
For dairy and commodity farmers, it might seem more difficult to establish the necessary cause-effect relationship between COVID-19 and their losses.
For dairy farmers unable to sell milk, “I think there is a powerful case to be made that, yes, that is a direct result of COVID-19,” Armstrong said. “But we do have to show ... that this loss is direct, and there will be push back on this point because as we know, milk prices that you’re receiving, they were not that great before. Demand was declining over time.”
That could lead some administrators to say that COVID-19 may have exacerbated the situation, but it didn’t cause it, Armstrong suggested. She said that this potential situation is something she hoped advocates could take on and reach out to government officials on behalf of farmers.
Similarly, for commodity farmers of crops like corn and soybeans, many of whose markets have collapsed, “there is absolutely the potential, but we need the evidence to show it,” Armstrong said. There has to be work done to show the direct link between COVID-19 and the prices received for those commodities, which is a situation that might be more “iffy,” she said.
Now is a good time to start gathering any evidence and resources that would show that link is direct, Armstrong said.
For those who do meet the requirements, they can expect to receive the “regular” state benefit, which is generally between $300 and $500 a week, Armstrong said. Under the CARES Act, the federal government will kick in an additional benefit of $600 a week until July 31.
While the federal portion of the benefits is slated to lapse after July, self-employed individuals can receive the typical benefits for 39 weeks, but not after Dec. 31 of this year, Armstrong said.
Regardless of the federal funding going into the program, states will be the ones administering the program, and anyone applying should go through the appropriate state, said Sarah Vaile, an attorney with Farm Commons.
Each state should have instructions on applying for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Vaile said.
So far, Vaile said she had heard that many self-employed people filing for unemployment have been confused or frustrated by the process. But, she reminded, this is something new that states haven’t had to deal with before and there are going to be kinks that have to be worked out.
“It’s asking the state employment agencies to do something that don’t ordinarily do, which is process claims for self-employed persons,” Vaile said.
The states didn’t get specific federal guidance on self-employed claims until the guidance letter was issued on April 5, Vaile said. The states then have to figure out how to work with the federal government under that guidance, create their own set of state guidelines on implementation and ensure their employees are trained and ready to receive questions. Essentially, a system designed for W-2 employees has to be retrofitted for the self-employed, Vaile said.
“That’s a lot to get done in a short amount of time,” Vaile said.
While the systems should be up and running soon and it can be difficult to have to wait for the money, Vaile encouraged people to “hang tight” and know that they can be paid retroactively even if the process of getting benefits initially is delayed. Even so, the process may remain awkward to a certain degree for some time, she said.
Farms that receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan have other considerations to take into account if they’re thinking about unemployment insurance.
The goal of the PPP is to keep employees on payroll and reduce pressure on the unemployment system, Armstrong said. While the extension of unemployment benefits to the self-employed and the $600 a week bonus may make that option more attractive, letting employees go just so they can collect the $600 a week would be fraud, she said.
It’s also unlikely that a farmer could use a PPP loan to pay employees and then turn to unemployment benefits for themselves, Armstrong said, but they’re still awaiting specific guidance.
There may be ways for someone to juggle a PPP loan, which has to be used within eight weeks by the end of June, and unemployment insurance in stages, Armstrong said.
If someone has already applied for PPP, it’s up to them to sit down and determine what unemployment insurance means for them specifically, Armstrong said.
But not everyone has or can get a PPP loan for a variety of potential reasons, though, Armstrong said. Unemployment benefits may be the next best thing then.
Farm Commons compiles resources for farmers on its website, farmcommons.org, and may host more webinars in the future as more information becomes available. This webinar can be viewed in its entirety at tinyurl.com/s7ltgpw.