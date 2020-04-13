Many measures farmers are already taking to ensure food safety should be sufficient, according to University of Minnesota Extension officials, but farmers can take additional steps to help to make interactions with consumers at markets safer for all involved.
In response to the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Minnesota Local Food College, a distance learning opportunity for gardeners and farmers interested in community-based food systems, hosted an April 7 webinar for the small farm and food communities to help work through difficult times.
University of Minnesota Extension food safety expert Annalisa Hultberg said that because COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, it differs from many of the food-borne illnesses farmers already know how to prevent. Bacteria like E. coli, listeria and salmonella can replicate in their environment in the right conditions, while viruses need a host to replicate.
“There is no evidence COVID-19 is transmitted through food or food packaging,” Hultberg said. “That’s different than a food-borne illness that good agricultural practices can minimize.”
Hultberg said keeping people away from each other and not working while sick are the primary means for keeping others healthy with a respiratory illness like COVID-19.
“That table you have at your farm that may or may not even be touching anything related to food could potentially be a vector for the disease, but it’s probably lower risk level,” Hultberg said, noting that the virus could live for up to four days on stainless steel and hard plastic surfaces, but that many infectious particles were destroyed within a few hours. “When people are looking for hard-and-fast guidelines about how long it lasts on a tote or cardboard box, it’s hard to say. If there was a lot, it could take a number of days.
“That’s why things like hand-washing and cleaning and sanitizing as a matter of course are your best bet.”
Hultberg recommended farmers continue common practices like testing water, washing hands and keeping food-contact surfaces and frequently touched surfaces around the farm cleaned and sanitized.
“Farmers have been doing those things for years,” she said. “I hope no one would stop, because if we had some sort of a food-borne outbreak on top of this, that would not be good for our health-care system right now.”
On the farm, Hultberg acknowledged, there may be situations, like in a milking parlor or greenhouse, that make following social-distancing guidelines difficult, but that making employees aware of the guidelines at least helps keep everyone aware of doing their best to follow guidelines.
“Social distancing on the farm is going to be difficult, like it is everywhere else,” Hultberg said.
“Especially in the greenhouse or smaller space with a lot of people in it, communicating early on about how serious the disease is is going to be important. Be sure to communicate that you’re not going to be mad at employees for not working when they are sick.”
Hultberg recommended farmers set up hand-washing stations around the farm to keep employees frequently washing their hands. The U of M Extension recommends hand-washing stations include flowing water, soap, a bucket to catch the water, single-use towels and a garbage can.
“Having those around the farm and having them well marked will go far in helping your employees wash their hands as much as they need to without having to walk across the entire farm,” she said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends all Americans wear a mask while in public, but University of Minnesota Extension’s Natalie Hoidal said following those recommendations while on a farm is not always practical. Still, she said, in some situations, masks can be a useful option.
“Wearing a respirator or a mask for 10 minutes in a grocery story is a really different experience than wearing one working on a farm,” Hoidal said. “If you are out at a farmers’ market interacting with people, maybe that’s a situation you want to wear masks. When you are in the field doing work, maintaining that social distance is going to be a lot more effective than wearing a mask.”
Hoidal said keeping employees healthy is key to work getting done on a farm and communication is key to how protective measures look on each individual farm.
“Every single person is going to have a different tolerance for risk,” Hoidal said. “If you or someone in your family is immunocompromised, you’re probably taking this a lot more seriously than some other people are.
“In general, farmers are taking this very seriously. But keep in mind, if you are a farm manager and put out a great plan, if people who are working with you are not on board or taking it as seriously, that’s going to have implications. Having a really open and honest communication is really key.”