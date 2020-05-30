The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proud to host the 8th annual Wisconsin Free Fun Weekend. Park admission fees, fishing license and trail pass requirements will be waived on June 6-7 to encourage Wisconsinites to take advantage of and enjoy Wisconsin’s outdoors.
During Free Fun Weekend June 6-7:
• No state park admission stickers or trail passes are required.
• People may fish without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps. All other fishing regulations apply.
• ATV, UTVs, and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails.
• Capacity limits remain in effect at some properties to limit overcrowding.
• Visitors are asked to recreate responsibly close to home and practice social distancing.
Free Fun Weekend has become an excellent way to enjoy the outdoors. Participants are encouraged to join the Wisconsin State Parks’ OutWiGo initiative. Make sure to tag your Free Fun Weekend photos with #OutWiGo.
Keeping Wisconsinites safe remains the department’s top priority. Free Fun Weekend goers are urged to continue to practice social distancing, avoid congregating in large groups, use hand sanitizer and wear masks when social distancing is difficult.