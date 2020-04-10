The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is modifying its state park operations on a case-by-case basis to maintain the safest environment for visitors and staff.
Due to unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and the need to protect the health and safety of visitors and staff, Gov. Tony Evers has directed the DNR to close 40 Wisconsin state parks, forests and recreational areas, effective April 10.
Several parks have had record attendance recently, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the weekend of April 4-5, High Cliff State Park in northeast Wisconsin had an estimated 16,457 visitors, Lapham Peak State Park in southeast Wisconsin had an estimated 11,168 visitors; Kohler-Andrae State Park, also in southeast Wisconsin, had an estimated 8,469 visitors and Devil’s Lake State Park in south central Wisconsin had an estimated 7,647 visitors.
Richard Bong State Park had an estimated 3,884 visitors, and Mirror Lake State Park had an estimated 2,870 visitors.
Harrington Beach State Park had an estimated 3,639 visitors for the weekend and has had more than 5,600 estimated visitors so far for the month of April. By comparison, the average monthly visitors at Harrington for the past 12 years is 9,695 for the entire month of April.
The DNR understands the public’s need to enjoy the benefits of nature during the COVID-19 pandemic, but under the “safer at home” order, everyone must do all that they can to prevent the spread of the virus.
Although the “safer at home” order recognizes outdoor activity as an essential activity, people wishing to take a break outdoors are advised by public health officials to exercise in your local neighborhoods and maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more.
“We know there are benefits to getting outdoors. By not doing this would put people’s lives at risk,” said DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole. “With the weather warming we are seeing increases in visitors and a myriad of challenges surrounding social distancing. In order to the protect the public, this is a necessary step.”
In efforts to help minimize the transmission of COVID-19 at parks, the DNR had previously waived fees and closed state park offices, visitor centers and non-essential buildings. Currently, the safety of their staff and visitors supersedes continuing operations at certain locations.
If the public does not follow social distancing guidelines and continues to vandalize property, more state parks may have to close, the DNR warned.
The DNR urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park. Most Wisconsin state parks, forests and other day-use areas do not have garbage or recycling bins. When people visit, they will need to take their garbage and recyclables home with them.
The DNR continues to receive the most up-to-date information and will adjust operations as conditions change. The department will also continue to monitor on-the-ground circumstances each day to determine if more park closures or an entire state park system closure becomes necessary. Before visiting other properties, please check with individual parks regarding changes to park operations.
To see the list of the 40 closed locations, visit dnr.wi.gov/news/releases/article/?id=5083.