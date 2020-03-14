The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, is offering a total of $180,000 in grants to eligible fairs throughout its 144-county territory. Applications for the County Fair Facility Upgrade Grant Program are due by March 31.
The mission of the County Fair Facility Upgrade Program is to support rural areas in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin by funding county fair organizations as they repair fairground 4-H and livestock buildings, livestock judging arenas and more. Since 2018, the Fund for Rural America has awarded over $344,000 through this program, impacting the lives of more than 3.5 million fair organizers, participants and attendees.
“County fairs are such an important tradition in rural communities, bringing together people of all ages to learn and explore agriculture,” said Karen Schieler, corporate giving specialist. “We provide this grant as a way to bring out the best experience for fair-goers across our territory.”
Each fair is eligible for $3,000 in funding. Fairs that received the grant in 2019 will not be considered in 2020.
For more information and to apply for the Country Fair Facility Upgrade Program, visit compeer.com/giving-back.