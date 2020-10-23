UW-Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program will start its statewide online “Coffee Chat” fall/winter program on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. “Coffee Chats” will be held on the second Monday of each month through March.
There is no charge for attending the series but you must register at tinyurl.com/yym8lmq4.
Jerry Apps will kick off the “Coffee Chat” season as the keynote speaker on Nov. 9. His presentation, “Women in agriculture: a brief history,” will take us back to the pioneer days in Wisconsin and highlight the role of women in agriculture. He will share the early role women had in the dairy industry and how that changed over the years along with some personal stories of women’s roles in agriculture during the Depression Years of the 1930s and WWII, drawing on his mother’s roles at that time.
Apps is a former county Extension agent. Presently he is professor emeritus for the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the UW-Madison and works as a rural historian, full-time writer, and speaker. Jerry is the author of more than 40 fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books with topics ranging from barns, one-room schools, cranberries, and cucumbers, to the history of Wisconsin agriculture. His most recent books are “Cheese: The Making of a Wisconsin Tradition” and “When the White Pine Was King: A History of Lumberjacks, Log Drives, and Sawdust Cities in Wisconsin.”
Full “Coffee Chat’”Series:
• Nov. 9: Women in Agriculture – A Brief History, with Jerry Apps, author and rural historian.
• Dec. 14: Putting the “Me” in Merry: Self Care Tips for the Holiday Season, with Jackie Carattini, Nancy Vance and Lori Zierl, Human Development and Relationship Educators, UW-Extension.
• Jan. 11: Tax Preparation Issues and Concerns, with Gary Sipiorski, Owner Gary Sipiorski Consulting, LLC.
• Feb. 8: How to Read and Understand Your Milk Check, with Mark Stephenson, Director of Dairy Policy Analysis and Center for Dairy Profitability and UW-Extension.
• March 8: Value Added Enterprises and Farm Diversification, with Jenni Gavin, Gavin Farms, Reedsburg.
For more information on the “Coffee Chats” series or the Heart of the Farm Program, visit the Heart of the Farm website, fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm, call your local UW-Extension county office, or contact Jenny Vanderlin at jenny.vanderlin@wisc.edu or 608-263-7795.