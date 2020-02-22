UW-River Falls is offering a Horse Judging Youth Clinic on Saturday, March 7, at the Campus Farm, 1475 S. Wasson Lane, River Falls. The clinic is intended for 4-H and FFA youth members as well as agricultural education coaches interested in learning or improving their horse judging skills. Participants of all judging experiences and levels are welcome.
The clinic instructor is Casie Bass, assistant professor of animal science at UW-River Falls.
Participants will learn basic information regarding judging horse balance and conformation, with a focus on rules and judging criteria used to evaluate different classes (halter and performance). Participants will also learn how to effectively take notes for classes and organize them into sets of oral reasons. Several focus sessions will include evaluation and discussion with live horses and riders.
The class will discuss and include the following topics:
• Halter (in-hand)
• Western pleasure
• Western riding
• Trail
• Reining
• Ranch riding
• Hunter under saddle
• Hunter hack
• Working hunter
• Western horsemanship
• Hunt seat equitation
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 7. Meals and refreshment breaks are included in the registration fee. The deadline for registration is Friday, March 6. To register, visit www.uwrf.edu/ANFS/EquineClinics.cfm.
For more information, email Bass at casie.bass@uwrf.edu.