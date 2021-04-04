The Wisconsin Youth Livestock Program, UW-Madison Animal and Dairy Sciences Department, UW-Madison College of Agricultural Life Sciences and UW-Extension are offering two upcoming live virtual Zoom events as part of its educational programming for winter/spring of 2020-21.
The current topics are for youth and adults alike. The winter/spring programming runs on the second Thursday of the month (January-May) at 7 p.m., starting with a presentation followed by a Q&A session.
The upcoming topics are “Use of technology in animal and dairy sciences using sensors and cameras” on April 8 and “Meat science cookery” on May 13.
For more detailed information of each presentation and to register for any or all of the events, please go to: https://go.wisc.edu/r3x8lh. An educational verification form can be found on the webpage and turned into county fairs and or livestock committees to verify participation. These activities can serve as “county educational requirements.”
Participants must register in order to receive the connecting information through email.
For more information, visit https://go.wisc.edu/r3x8lh