EAU CLAIRE ̶ Drought conditions were stable through the Midwest over the past week, and are greatly improved over what was commonplace in late summer.
About two-thirds of the region has no drought, according to Thursday’s update from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Iowa remains the hardest-hit state in the Midwest, but its condition was mostly unchanged. There are no areas in the state under extreme drought conditions. Two weeks ago more than 14 percent of the state was in that category.
Conditions improved slightly in Illinois, where more than half the land is in some stage of drought. Most, though, is in the lowest category and less than 6 percent is at moderate drought. That area is largely confined to portions of the state near Chicago and a small patch in central Illinois.
Indiana showed a slight worsening of conditions, with more than three-quarters of the state now considered in drought. As with Illinois, a comparatively small area is in moderate drought. But that area did expand slightly over the past week.
Conditions in Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin were virtually unchanged.