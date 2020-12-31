Food, Faith and Farming Network is inviting applications for 2021 Seed Money funding. Projects that support the Network mission and address the issues raised in rural listening/networking sessions held in Southwestern Wisconsin in early 2018 will be considered. Projects should serve any of the following counties: Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Grant, Sauk, Crawford, Vernon, and Richland.
The amount of funding per project ranges from $1,200 to $1,500. The deadline for applications is Jan. 15. Awardees will be notified by Feb. 26.
The application requests project goals, expected results, a project timeline and budget. A link to the application form can be found on the Network website, foodfaithandfarmingnetwork.org. The form states priority issues to be addressed and provides key evaluation criterion.
The 2020 recipients shared their stories through videos and interviews at the Network’s Seeds of Hope Celebration on Dec. 4. A link to the recording of that event is available on the Network homepage.