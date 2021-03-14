The New London FFA Alumni is holding their 24th annual Farm Toy and Craft Show on Sunday, March 28, at Crystal Falls Banquet Hall, 1500 Handschke Drive, New London.
All proceeds go toward assisting the FFA with various projects, leadership workshops, conventions and more.
The show features farm scene displays, farm toys, model, books, collections, pictures and craft items to see and buy.
Admission is $3; kids under 10 are free. Show time is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some food will be available.
For more information, call Lucina Korth at 920-982-3319.